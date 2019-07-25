Police cracking down on ATV riding at farms in South Windsor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR -- The South Windsor Police Department is investigating complaints of trespassing in the farm fields along the Connecticut River.

Farmland owners like the Kasheta family say people riding ATVs are trespassing and in some cases damaging their crops.

“We caught two quads and an unregistered dirt bike destroying the fields,” Edward Kasheta said.

Kasheta added, with the amount of time and effort and money invested into the crops they grow, any damage to it can be a financial consequence.

“It goes from hundreds to thousands of dollars and like the incident that took place this past Sunday was in the thousands of dollars,” Kasheta said.

He and others took the concerns to the Mayor and Police department. South Windsor police Chief Scott Custer says they are stepping up patrol efforts.

“We are going to continue to survey the area using our mountain bikes, our john deer gator, our all wheel drive patrol vehicles,”

Custer says they are looking for people to comply and are reminding people violators can be fined and even arrested.