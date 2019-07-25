Pride and unity highlight emotions during rally for Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- A day after Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosello stepped down, protests in Connecticut turned into celebrations The rally held in Baldwin Plaza in Bridgeport featured cheers, songs and emotional speeches.

“The message Puerto Rico said to the world was loud and clear,” said State Representative Christopher Rosario as he addressed the crowd.

Rosario spoke with emotion describing the recent displays in Puerto Rico as a classic underdog story. He said the people of Puerto Rico felt like their voices weren’t being heard. In the end, it was their voices and actions that made the difference. A type of unity Rosa Correa had never seen before.

“How people have managed to raise their voice, to raise their flags, to raise themselves from every corner of the island,” said Correa.

The City of Bridgeport held the forum and rally to allow people to express their thoughts on the developments in Puerto Rico while standing in solidarity with their friends and family back home.

“Even though we are thousands of miles away and an ocean away we care about what is happening to them,” said Bridgeport Councilwomen Maria Valle (D).

The rally comes less than a day after Governor Rosello stepped down from office after two weeks of non-violent protests.

The protests began after 900 pages of leaked chats between Rosello and government officials revealed offensive messages criticizing women, political opponents and mocking victims of Hurricane Maria.

People at the forum told me those messages were just the final straw after years of built up frustration with government officials. Some like Lissette Colon called the start of this transitional period bittersweet.

“There is a whole long road ahead of us. It’s going to be a long process,” said Colon. “Our people need to understand we’re going to need to be strong and be patient.”

Attendees say the pride they feel, and the sense of accomplishment shouldn’t end with Puerto Ricans. They feel that the example presented is something people in the States can learn from.

“Here in the mainland, get off your couch, get on the street and make your voices heard,” said Rosario.

“When our churches, when our communities have to raise our voices for justice and if we do that I think that we will succeed,” said Correa.