QU Poll: Biden only Democrat leading Trump in Ohio, other candidates in dead heat

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac University has released another independent poll, giving some more insight into the Democratic primary election.

According to the poll, Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump 50-42 in the critical swing state of Ohio, the only leading Democratic candidate to top the Republican incumbent.

The poll also says the other leading contenders are locked in a dead heat with Trump:

46 percent for Trump to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 45 percent;

Trump at 46 percent to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 45 percent;

44 – 44 percent between Trump and California Sen. Kamala Harris;

44 – 44 percent between Trump and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg;

44 percent for Trump to 43 percent for New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

“Former Vice President Joseph Biden calls himself a blue-collar guy. With Ohio certainly a blue-collar state, it is no surprise he is the Democrat who runs best against President Donald Trump and is solidly ahead in the Democratic primary in the Buckeye State,” said Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “Biden runs best against President Trump in every Quinnipiac University state poll so far. To get re-elected, Trump will need to win the industrial Midwest. Ohio certainly is key to that plan.”

Take a look at the full results before: