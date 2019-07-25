× Serious injuries reported in car vs. motorcycle in Watertown

WATERTOWN — Police are investigating a car vs. motorcycle crash that left one person with serious injuries Thursday afternoon.

Police said the accident occurred in the area of Falls Avenue and Skipper Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Police said the motorcycle driver was transported to Waterbury Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to police.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the regional accident team.

Police said Falls Avenue will be closed at Skipper Avenue until about 7:00 p.m.

No other details were released.