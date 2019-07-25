Study: Warm shower or bath before bed could improve sleep

According to a recent clinical review, water-based passive body heating — also written as PBH WB , right before bed, is a means of improving one’s sleep.

The simplest and most recommended way to achieve the passive body heating is through taking a warm shower or bath.

Medical experts say body heating in a shower or bath of 104–108.5 °F was associated with improved sleep quality and efficiency, if taken at least one to two hours before bedtime.

You would only needs to take a shower or bath for as little as 10 minutes to gain significantly longer sleep time before any rapid eye movement.

Researchers found that better sleep could be an effect of water-based passive body heating because one’s core body temperature would decline due to an increased blood perfusion to the palms and soles from the shower or bath, leading to a comfortable sleeping state.

As results are limited, experts continue to research and investigate these findings.