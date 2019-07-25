× Suspect lured child from home via SnapChat and sexually assaulted victim: Stratford police

STRATFORD — Police have arrested a suspect who they say lured a child from their home via SnapChat and sexually assaulted the victim.

On Tuesday, police were called to investigate a report of a child who was sexually assaulted in town. They said the victim met the suspect through the social media application Snapchat. Police said the suspect created fake profiles on several social media applications and used the fake profile to lure the child from the home where he sexually assaulted the victim.

Police identified the suspect as Reginald W. Sharp, 34, of Bridgeport. Police arrested Sharp Tuesday. Police said Sharp is a convicted sex offender currently on the sex offender registry. He was charged with Sexual Assault 1st Degree, Enticing a Minor Using a Computer and Risk of Injury to a Minor. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Anyone who has additional information about Sharp is encouraged to contact the Stratford Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-385-2098 or can text 203-726-0275 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Police said. , “Parents should be reminded that they should closely monitor their children’s social media accounts on a regular basis as many social media applications can be havens for predators.”