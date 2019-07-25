Wethersfield man spreading a message of support for immigrants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WETHERSFIELD -- A 79-year-old Wethersfield man is spreading his message of support for immigrants.

Thousands of people all over the world discovering the story about his daily walk by carrying a sign supporting so-called “dreamers”.

Alan Dornan no longer walks, but said his message to educate and inform is not over.

Dornan said, “Make no mistake about it immigrants in this country and immigrants across the world are being oppressed this is an existential issue.”

At this time, Dornan only sits for about an hour and a half waving his sign hoping for change.

He used to walk two miles every day for over a year, but due to increased damage to his back from scoliosis and severe stenosis he is bound to a chair.

Yet, he said due to recent events he will continue to fight.

“It’s not for me, I have to keep reminding myself, it’s not for me. This is for my immigrant brothers and sisters,” said Dornan.

Last month it was reported that 7-children died while trying to cross the U.S. and Mexican border in extreme heat.

Dornan said he’s fighting for those without a voice, and said he will use his platform to make a difference for as long as he can.

Dornan said, “Congress needs to pass comprehensive immigration reform that includes permanent legal status and a pathway to citizenship for the 11 plus million undocumented immigrants in America.”

His neighbors say no matter where you stand on the issue seeing his strength makes them proud.

Tammy Dube said, “It doesn’t matter if it’s rain, if it’s icy he walks and it’s amazing to see him.”

Tammy’s husband, Paul, further explained, “You got to respect him for what he believes in and it’s a good thing that he does that, but it’s a human respect thing for another human and I wish more people could be like him.”

A Walk for Refugees and Immigrants will be held Saturday morning on the 27th of this month.

It will start at 310 Goff Road in Wethersfield.

According to organizers, all are welcome to arrive beginning at 8:30 a.m. Marchers will step-off for the 1-mile walk at 9 a.m, taking breaks to accommodate participants of all ages.