What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Yak attack in West Springfield Mass.; Town warns residents

Posted 10:17 AM, July 25, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A trio of yaks charged at a visitor to a wildlife area Wednesday, prompting a warning for hikers to avoid the area.

The West Springfield Environmental Committee posted on Facebook photos of the yaks in the river with a warning to people to stay away.

The post said the attack took place at Bear Hole, a small reservoir.

They said someone encountered the three yaks at the dam at 8:05 pm Wednesday evening. “Appeared docile at first, but eventually casually approached within 6 feet, one put its head down, snorted and then charged with all three giving chase back onto the yellow trail towards the glen of the old restaurant.”

Police were notified and told the committee that they were runaways from Westfield and the owner was looking for them. Animal control has been notified.

The group warned, “If going into Bear Hole tomorrow, Thursday, PLEASE take notice they could still be out there and are NOT approachable.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.