Yak attack in West Springfield Mass.; Town warns residents

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A trio of yaks charged at a visitor to a wildlife area Wednesday, prompting a warning for hikers to avoid the area.

The West Springfield Environmental Committee posted on Facebook photos of the yaks in the river with a warning to people to stay away.

The post said the attack took place at Bear Hole, a small reservoir.

They said someone encountered the three yaks at the dam at 8:05 pm Wednesday evening. “Appeared docile at first, but eventually casually approached within 6 feet, one put its head down, snorted and then charged with all three giving chase back onto the yellow trail towards the glen of the old restaurant.”

Police were notified and told the committee that they were runaways from Westfield and the owner was looking for them. Animal control has been notified.

The group warned, “If going into Bear Hole tomorrow, Thursday, PLEASE take notice they could still be out there and are NOT approachable.”