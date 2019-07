× 1 dead after being struck by train in Stafford

STAFFORD — Connecticut State Police are on the scene of an incident where a person died after being struck by a train Friday night.

Connecticut State Police said the incident took place in the area of Charter Road/Tolland Avenue and Tolland Avenue/Hyde Park Road.

Trooper are asking the public to seek alternate routes if traveling in or around the area.

No other details were released at this time.

EXTENDED VIDEO from #stafford fatal train vs pedestrian incident on route 140. Crews will be on scene for extended period of time for investigation @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/9mJ11So3YC — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) July 27, 2019