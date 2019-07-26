What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Aaron Hernandez estate settles wrongful death lawsuit

Posted 7:07 PM, July 26, 2019, by

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Odin Lloyd. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

BOSTON  — The estate of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the families of two men he was acquitted of killing.

Court records show that a Superior Court judge Tuesday issued an order of dismissal of the suit brought by the families of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

William Kennedy, a lawyer for the Furtado family, told The Boston Globe in an email that the terms are confidential.

Kenneth Kolpan, a lawyer for de Abreu’s widow, said the settlement “honors the legacy and memory of Daniel de Abreu.”

George Leontire, a lawyer for Hernandez’s estate, said no assets of the estate were used to settle.

Prosecutors alleged Hernandez shot the men in 2012 after a confrontation at a nightclub.

Hernandez killed himself in prison in 2017.

