Beautiful summer day Friday, turning more humid over the weekend

We're in the midst of a beautiful stretch of weather! Today will turn a bit warmer but the humidity won't be too bad. Dew points are in the upper 50s and lower 60s, which puts us on the border of the "comfortable" and "a bit humid" range. It could be way worse this time of year!

Heat and humidity will slowly rise heading into this weekend with a potential heatwave starting Sunday and lasting through Tuesday of next week (inland). This heat will not come close to the triple-digit temps of last weekend though, and the humidity won't be as brutally high.

Looking ahead, the next chance for storms is not until Tuesday - Wednesday of next week. So yeah, we're back to another prolonged dry stretch of weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: mid-upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 60-65.

SATURDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, warm and humid. Chance for an isolated shower. High: mid-upper 80s. Low 80s shore.

SUNDAY: Warm/hot, more humid. High: mid 80s - near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Hot, hazy, humid. High: Low 90s.

TUESDAY: Hot, humid. Chance PM storm. High: Near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Chance few showers. High: Mid 80s.

