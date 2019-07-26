Foodie Friday: Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill in New Haven

Creative dishes with a fantastic view is the order of the day at Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill in New Haven.

Under the watchful eye of Executive Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho, the menu is vast and flavorful and it all starts with the seafood.

The award-winning New England clam chowder is a game-changer. Franco-Camacho uses fresh ingredients and offers tasty twists on classic dishes.

From the Bouillabaisse, think seafood stew (cod, mussels, scallops, shrimp, clams & lobster) to the crab cakes and the raw bar, there is a little something for everyone.

“We source locally whenever possible,” smiled Franco-Camacho. “It’s important to each dish and important that the customer taste it.”

Steak lovers will be all smiles too with either a filet mignon or the NY strip and they won’t go home hungry, either. The 22-ounce ribeye is a chart-topper. It is cooked to perfection and garnished with fennel potato gratin that will have you saying: C’mon!

The atmosphere is just as appetizing. Whether it’s indoors or on the patio, the waterfront view of historic City Point is cozy, welcoming and just about perfect.

“There’s never a time I’m disappointed,” wrote Angela A. in an online review. “Atmosphere is beautiful, the staff was friendly and accommodating and of course the food is great!!”

But, it’s more than just a restaurant, it’s a destination.

“We take pride not only in Chef’s creative dishes,” said co-owner Daniel Kay. “It about the whole experience and our staff is a big part of that, which makes me extremely proud.”