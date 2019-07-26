Girl’s Future Firefighter Camp sparks interest for teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY HILL – For the fourth summer in a row, Girl’s Future Firefighter Camp is underway at the Rocky Hill Fire Department.

The free program is open to girls 13-18 and is the brainchild of Hartford Fire Captain Shelly Carter. “Every job I had as a firefighter, these young ladies will know,” Carter said.

For the 26 campers this summer, skills like search and rescue operations, advancing hose lines, and “throwing” ladders are all part of the program.

Campers come to Rocky Hill from around the state, mentor firefighters join them to impart their wisdom from all over the region.

Faith Cruz, a 17 year old from Hamden who is back for her second year at the camp said, “I just love that other girls have the same interest as me.”

Captain Carter added, “This is the best job in the world, I’ll say that forever.”

The team of campers are set to graduate from the summer program on August 1st.

