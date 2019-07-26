Hartford murder suspect to appear in court Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Two women have been arrested in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Jorge Alicea and one of those women is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

Both suspects in the homicide, Taichany Osorio, 28, and Cynthia Cruz, 23, are being held on a $1 million bond. Police charged Cruz with murder and they charged Osorio with conspiracy to commit murder.

Alicea was found on the ground behind Bulkeley High School around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. Police were alerted by several 911 calls as the city’s Shot Spotter system went off. First responders immediately started CPR, but Alicea died shortly after he was rushed to Hartford Hospital.

Police said Cruz and Alicea knew each other, and now investigators are interviewing Cruz to find out more about their relationship.

“There might be even more arrests coming down with this investigation,” Lt. Paul Cicero said.

Cruz is expected to appear in court on Friday morning for her arraignment. Stay with FOX61 for the latest updates.