Legionnaire’s disease confirmed at Rocky Hill nursing facility; 1 death

HARTFORD -- The Connecticut Department of Public Health are investigating after two confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease.

According to DPH, the disease have been confirmed among residents of Apple Rehab, and one patient died recently.

"The DPH was notified on July 17, 2019 of a resident of the facility with Legionnaires’ disease. Legionella bacteria were also found in water samples tested by the facility," DPH said in a release.

According to DPH, Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia (lung infection) caused by breathing in aerosolized (small droplets) water containing Legionella bacteria. Legionella is a bacteria normally found in freshwater lakes and streams that can grow in human-made building water systems.

DPH released the following statement:

DPH and Apple Rehab personnel are continuing a joint investigation to identify the environmental source of Legionella bacteria to protect patients, staff and visitors. DPH personnel have reviewed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations and discussed implementation with Apple Rehab administrators. The water system at Apple Rehab has also undergone chlorine treatment and further testing is underway. Patients, staff, and visitors have been notified of the finding of Legionella in the water system. Moving forward, DPH will be monitoring Apple Rehab’s water quality and disease prevention measures.

Apple Rehab released the following statement:

We have one definitive case of Legionnaires’ disease and have notified our residents and families. Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria. People who inhale water vapor (mist) that contains the bacteria can get sick. Water vapor can be warm or cool and can come from showers, faucets or cooling towers (units usually located on top of a building that cool the building.) The risk of getting sick from a building’s water supply is very low, especially for healthy people. We are proactively monitoring patients with new symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches and cough for at least 3months. This is more important for patients aged 50 or older (especially if they smoke cigarettes), have chronic lung disease, have a weakened immune system or take medicines that weaken their immune system.

