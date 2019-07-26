× New Haven 3-on-3 hoops tournament is on, concert will be rescheduled

NEW HAVEN — City officials say the ‘Connecticut Big 3 Ballout’ (CB3B) three-on-three basketball tournament, scheduled for next weekend (Sat. Aug. 3-Sun. Aug. 4) will go on, despite previous reports that it had been postponed.

The tournament, which will include youth teams from New Haven and several other cities, will be played as scheduled. However, a concert, planned for the New Haven Green, in conjunction with the event, will be rescheduled.

New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes tells FOX61 that when the concert was initially scheduled, as part of the tournament, several months ago, concert organizers said the city could expect several hundred kids to attend the concert on the New Haven Green. But, as it the event drew closer, organizers said it was now likely thousands would attend. That caused the city to step back and reevaluate.

Reyes says the larger than initially expected concert crowd on the Green, combined with a two day gospel festival, in another part of the city, on the same weekend, would stretch city resources, including police, too thin to properly cover both events.

Reyes says city officials are now in the process of rescheduling the concert, for the Green, and should have an announcement early next week with the new date