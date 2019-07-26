What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

North Branford PD: Man held sign threatening to shoot speeding drivers

Posted 4:35 PM, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:00PM, July 26, 2019

Credit: North Branford Police Department

NORTH BRANFORD —  Police said a man was arrested after holding a sign that read “Slow the F*** down!!! or I’ll shoot your windows! Try me!”

On Friday, North Branford Police said they responded to the area of Totoket Road and Sunnyside Drive, where they found Nicholas Spaeth, 29, holding the sign. In addition, police said they noticed what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband.

Police said Spaeth was taken into custody and charged with breach of peace.

Police said the alleged gun, turned out to be a BB gun.

He was later released on a promise to appear. No injuries were reported.

