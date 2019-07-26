× North Branford PD: Man held sign threatening to shoot speeding drivers

NORTH BRANFORD — Police said a man was arrested after holding a sign that read “Slow the F*** down!!! or I’ll shoot your windows! Try me!”

On Friday, North Branford Police said they responded to the area of Totoket Road and Sunnyside Drive, where they found Nicholas Spaeth, 29, holding the sign. In addition, police said they noticed what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband.

Police said Spaeth was taken into custody and charged with breach of peace.

A #NorthBranford man has just been taken away in an ambulance and is being evaluated for potential psychological issues after allegedly holding up a sign that said he would shoot people who didn’t slow down on Totoket Rd. near Sunnyside Dr. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Plqf5Xq9Ya — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) July 26, 2019

Police said the alleged gun, turned out to be a BB gun.

He was later released on a promise to appear. No injuries were reported.