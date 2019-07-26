× One dead, one injured in I-84 exit ramp crash

WATERBURY — State Police say a person was killed after a crash on the I-84 exit 18 off-ramp in Waterbury.

According to police, a car was driving on the westbound exit 18 ramp in Waterbury when he lost control of the car and struck the metal beam guardrail in the median.

Two people were thrown from the car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was taken to Waterbury Hospital for minor injuries.

Police have not identified the driver at this time.

The accident is under investigation.