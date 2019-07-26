Sources: Suspect dead in Hartford officer-involved shooting on I-84 westbound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Sources tell FOX61 News that the suspect involved in a shooting with Hartford police, has died.

The shooting shut down I-84 westbound in the area of Capitol Avenue.

A source also told FOX61 that the officer involved in the shooting was a "plain clothes detective. Hartford Police Department said Connecticut State Police will assume control of the investigation.

No other details have been released.

BREAKING: Sources tell @FOX61News that the suspect is dead in Hartford police involved shooting — Ben Goldman (@BenGoldmanTV) July 27, 2019

NEW INFORMATION: Source tells me that an alleged struggled ensued prior to the shooting - and the suspect was carrying a gun — Ben Goldman (@BenGoldmanTV) July 27, 2019

#CTtraffic Interstate 84 Westbound, Exit 48 ramps are closed. Troopers from Troop H-Hartford are on the scene of an Officer Involved Shooting incident involving Hartford Police Department. Use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 27, 2019

Officer involved shooting (OIS) 84W on-ramp from Capitol Avenue. @CT_STATE_POLICE will assume control of the investigation, as is procedure for such an incident. All media queries to @CT_STATE_POLICE — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 27, 2019

Source tells me it was an officer involved shooting on the I-84 on ramp. — Ben Goldman (@BenGoldmanTV) July 27, 2019

Source also tells me the officer involved in the shooting was a "plain clothes detective" - officer involved shooting on the I-84 on ramp in Hartford — Ben Goldman (@BenGoldmanTV) July 27, 2019