Sources: Suspect dead in Hartford officer-involved shooting on I-84 westbound

HARTFORD -- Sources tell FOX61 News that the suspect involved in a shooting with Hartford police, has died.
The shooting shut down I-84 westbound in the area of Capitol Avenue.
A source also told FOX61 that the officer involved in the shooting was a "plain clothes detective. Hartford Police Department said Connecticut State Police will assume control of the investigation.
No other details have been released.
At this time, FOX61 is working on more details and will provide updates as soon as they become available.