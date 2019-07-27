× Magnitude 1.9 earthquake shakes central Connecticut

DURHAM — The United States Geological Survey, or USGS, reported a small earthquake in Connecticut Saturday morning.

The 1.9 magnitude quake happened around 7:50 a.m. The USGS located it 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) ENE of Durham, and about 7 kilometers deep in the earth.

Viewers in Middlesex County have told FOX61 they felt a brief shaking. Some also reported hearing a large boom, and police departments in Middletown and other towns fielded reports of a possible explosion after the temblor hit at 7:50 a.m.

If you felt the quake, you can tell the USGS what you experienced through their citizen scientist program, and they’ll use the data in their studies.

Connecticut has never experienced an earthquake higher then the mid 4’s in magnitude, but seismologists worldwide remain interested in the state’s rumbles.

The Moodus section of East Haddam has long been known for the legendary “Moodus noises”, rumblings heard in that area that are the result of shallow ‘micro-quakes’ in the ground.