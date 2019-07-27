× One teen killed, one hospitalized in New Haven hit-and-run; witness tracks down driver

NEW HAVEN – Two teens on a scooter were hospitalized when car crashed into them last night. Now one of them is dead, the other is in critical condition, and the car’s driver is in police custody.

It all happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday on the Tomlinson Bridge, the lift bridge that carries Route 1 over the Quinnipiac River. Police were called to the bridge between East Street and Stiles Streets. They found a crash scene with a car’s front bumper and motor scooter. Two teens who had been on the scooter, one age 18 and one 15, were lying the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

The boys were transported to the hospital. Passing motorists spotted a damaged vehicle traveling away from the scene. Suspecting it was involved in the crash, they called 9-1-1 and relayed the location of the car as they followed and saw it turn onto Townsend Avenue. Officers stopped the car near Parker Place and detained the 55-year-old woman who was driving it. She was taken to the hospital, under police guard, for a medical evaluation.

The NHPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is investigating. Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.