What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

SOTS Merrill: Report confirms Connecticut fended off cyberattacks in 2016 election

Posted 7:57 AM, July 27, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:12AM, July 27, 2019

HARTFORD — Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says a new report from the U.S. Senate Intelligence committee confirms Connecticut successfully fended off cyberintrusions during the 2016 election.

The Democrat on Friday credited the state’s ongoing cybersecurity efforts, as well as its decentralized election system.

Paper ballot being inserted into a vote tabulator at a Connecticut polling place.

She notes how individual tabulator machines in cities and towns across the state provide vote totals to poll moderators, and are not connected to the internet.

There are also paper trails of both the votes and voting lists.

But Merrill says she remains more concerned about the increasing amount of disinformation concerning elections and how that affects voters’ confidence in the results.

Merrill plans to embark on a campaign to alert voters to such disinformation and help make them understand the steps Connecticut has taken to secure elections.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.