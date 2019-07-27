× Two suffer life-threatening injuries in New Haven hit & run; witness tracks driver

NEW HAVEN – The driver and a passenger on a scooter suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into them last night. The car’s driver fled the scene, but a witness helped police track them down.

It all happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday on the Tomlinson Bridge, the lift bridge that carries Route 1 over the Quinnipiac River. Police say a vehicle struck the scooter, which was occupied by an operator and a passenger. They both suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The car fled the scene, but was followed by a witness to the crash who called police with the location of the car once it stopped in area of Parker Place. Officers then located the vehicle, and the operator, who was placed under arrest.

The New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is investigating.