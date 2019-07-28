Balloon gets tangled in wires while landing in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY — Emergency crews were called out to help remove a hot air balloon that had become tangled in wires in a school parking lot while it was landing Sunday morning.

Officials said that Glastonbury Fire Department Companies 4 and 3 responded to The Gideon Wells School on Neipsic Road at 9:08 AM for a hot air balloon that got caught up in a light pole and a tree when landing. Members assisted with removing the balloon from the tree and pole. Officials said there were no injuries.