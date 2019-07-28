What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Car drives into building in Lebanon

LEBANON —  A car crashed into a building early Sunday leaving one person with minor injuries and serious damage to the building.

Officials said they were called to the Lebanon Tap Room, 385 Beaumont Highway, for the report of a car into a building. The responding officer found a silver Dodge Avenger that was inside the building.

Officials said there was significant damage to the building and the bar area and the vehicle had hit several embankments along Beaumont highway before crashing into the building.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Crews secured the utilities to the building, cut power to the vehicle and mitigated a fluid spill from the vehicle. State Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Currently the building is uninhabitable until an engineer inspects the damage.

