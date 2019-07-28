× Connecticut native killed in South Carolina while working on road crew

HORRY COUNTY, South Carolina — Services for a Connecticut native killed while he was working with a highway crew last week have been scheduled for next week.

David Sibbick, 29, had been employed by the South Carolina DOT for about a year. He and another DOT worker, Cecil Morgan, 35, were patching potholes on Route 051 between Aynor and Conway when they were struck and killed by a driver on Thursday.

Sibbick was originally from New Haven.

His sister, Brittany Bishop, posted a message on Facebook, that said in part, “PLEASE, Slow down! Put down your phone. Move over for police. Move over for road work. Move over for broken down cars. Just be present in the moment. Two lives could have been saved. Two precious beautiful lives. Two families will never be the same. Two young men gone far too soon.”

Connecticut services for David Sibbick are scheduled for Monday, August 5th at Elm City Gun Club, 591 N High St, East Haven, from 3-7pm. Friends and family are invited afterward to Wallingford 99, 914 N Colony Rd. Wallingford.