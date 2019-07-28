Escaping kitten stows away on Hamden fire truck

HAMDEN — Firefighters had furry little escape artist on their hands this weekend.

Hamden firefighters said they were approached Saturday for a feral cat that had hidden itself under a car at the Stop and Shop. The kitten was seen running under the fire truck, but then could not be located.

On Sunday, the crew was cleaning the floor at the firehouse when the sneaky kitten was spotted again as it ran out the bay door.

The crews responded to several calls and later in the day, firefighters found the little creature under another truck as they started it up to answer another call.

The cat was captured, and given a cleanup and fed, before the crew turned it over to the Halfway home Rescue, so it can be adopted.