× Frontier flight lands safely at Bradley after warning about landing gear

WINDSOR LOCKS — A flight from North Carolina landed safely at Bradley International Airport Sunday after the cockpit crew reported a warning about the landing gear.

Frontier Airlines Flight 1610 from Raleigh Durham landed safely around 7:25 pm after reporting an indication in the cockpit of a possible landing gear problem.

Officials at Bradley said there was no impact to airport operations.

Bradley Fire and National Air Guard firefighters responded to the incident.