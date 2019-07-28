× “Le Diner en blanc” takes over State House Square in Hartford

A beautiful night in Hartford — for the highly secret event “Le Diner En Blanc”

The pop up picnic was held tonight at State House Square.

This is the first time it’s been held in the Capital City.

The popular Parisian style pop up picnic has became famous from it’s all white dress code.

A large part of the excitement surrounding the picnic – is the secrecy surrounding the location — which is not announced until the day of the event.

Organizers say more than 500 party goers attended.

They hope to make this an annual event in Connecticut.