Mostly sunny, hot and humid, slight chance for a few evening scattered thunderstorms.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be the start of our fifth heat wave this summer with 3 consecutive 90+ days through Tuesday (away from the beaches). It will also be a few degrees warmer and a bit more humid too with lots of sunshine. In the evening, there is a chance for few scattered showers and storms, but many of us stay dry.

Looking ahead, the next chance for wide-spread showers and storms will not be until Wednesday into early Thursday as a cold front will moves into the area. Skies will clear out and turn less humid Thursday afternoon . Plenty of sunshine and lower humidity will be with us on Friday and next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, very warm to hot and humid, slight chance for a few sct. storms this evening. High: mid 80s - low 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to clear, mild and muggy. Low: 60s-70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid slight chance for an isolated storm late. High: Low 90s. Upper 80s shore.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, . High: Low-mid 90s. Upper 80s shore.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, scattered showers and storms. High: mid-upper 80s.

THURSDAY: AM showers, than partial clearing in the afternoon. High: 80-85.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, less humid. High: 80-85.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Highs: 80s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli