What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Motorcyclist killed in East Lyme crash

Posted 6:55 PM, July 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:39PM, July 28, 2019

EAST LYME — One person died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash Sunday afternoon.

Police said at 4:45 p.m. they were called to the area of 516 Boston Post Rd, for a crash with injuries. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the other vehicle was transported to the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for observation.

Boston Post Rd. remained closed while  the East Lyme and Waterford Police Departments investigated the accident, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene. The road has since reopened.  The identity of the motorcycle operator was not released.

Google Map for coordinates 41.344142 by -72.261344.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.