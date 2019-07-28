× Motorcyclist killed in East Lyme crash

EAST LYME — One person died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash Sunday afternoon.

Police said at 4:45 p.m. they were called to the area of 516 Boston Post Rd, for a crash with injuries. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the other vehicle was transported to the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for observation.

Boston Post Rd. remained closed while the East Lyme and Waterford Police Departments investigated the accident, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene. The road has since reopened. The identity of the motorcycle operator was not released.