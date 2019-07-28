× Police: Newtown man assaults cops, tries to take officer’s gun

NEWTOWN – Two officers and a Newtown resident are lucky to be safe and alive today after the man picked a fight with the police Saturday morning.

That’s according to Newtown police, who say that about 2:15 a.m., they were called to the Cover Two Sports Cafe for a man who refused to leave the bar. He was identified as Christopher Deluca, age 35, of Newtown. Bar employees say they had requested that Deluca leave multiple times, and when he refused they called police.

Police say Ofc. James and Sgt. Seabrook arrived and asked Deluca to leave. He again refused, and said the police would have to remove him.

The officers said as they moved in to escort Deluca out he became combative, punching and striking them. The officers were able to bring Deluca to the ground. That’s when he attemped to remove the gun from the officer’s holster. The officers then tazed and pepper-sprayed Deluca.

After that police were able to transport Deluca to the Newtown Police Department, where he was charged with Criminal Trespass, Intefering with an Officer, Assaulting a Police Officer, Breach of Peace, and Criminal Attempt to Steal a Firearm. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

In a statement, Newtown PD’s Lt. Hahamonde said “It was extremely fortunate that Deluca was not able to get the officer’s gun, the officers were no doubt in a fight for their lives, as he wanted that gun. If it were not for the training and strength of the officers the situation could have easily had a totally different outcome.”

Police say they do not believe alcohol played a role in this incident, and that Deluca was “angry about another issue, which obviously makes the incident that much more concerning.”