Real People with Stan Simpson: Getting your finances under control

This week: feel like your finances are running wild? We have some tips to rein them in. Certified Financial Planner Eric Judge joins Stan to provide advice on how to get your financial house in order.  Specifically, we’ll tackle three areas: tips on budgeting and saving, eliminating your debt, and investing to make your money grow.

