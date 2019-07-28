× Silver Alert issued for 80-yr-old woman from Newtown

NEWTOWN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old woman.

Police said Gertrude Hampton, 80, was last seen Friday, July 26. She may be driving a maroon 2015 Subaru Outback. No plate was given for the car.

Police described Hampton as caucasian, with white hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4″ and weighs 150 lbs.

She is missing from Newtown. If you have any information on the location of Gertrude Hampton please contact the Newtown Police Department at 203-426-5841.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.