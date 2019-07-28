What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

The Real Story: House Majority Leader Matt Ritter

Posted 3:23 PM, July 28, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:25PM, July 28, 2019

State Representative & House Majority Leader Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) talks tolls, and why the votes aren’t there (yet). Also discussed: efforts to revive the “restaurant pay” bill vetoed by Governor Lamont, and the recent Labor Department report that showed hundreds more job losses in Connecticut last month.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.