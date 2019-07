Please enable Javascript to watch this video

41.765346 -72.687097

The former 2nd District Congressman discusses his decision not to seek reelection as First Selectman of Stonington this year, and instead run, along with his wife Heidi, for seats on the local Board of Education. Simmons also talked about his recent visit with President Trump at the White House. Simmons, a Vietnam-era Army veteran, also worked for the CIA, so we asked him for his opinion regarding Russian meddling in our elections. You might be surprised by his answer.