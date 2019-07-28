× Victim in Hartford police involved shooting identified

HARTFORD — The victim in an officer involved shooting has been identified as a man whose last known address was Windsor.

Officials said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington identified the man as Alphonso Zaporta, 41. Police said Zaporta’s last known address was Windsor.

State police also said the Hartford Police Officer who fired the shots has been identified as Detective Zack Sherry. “Detective Sherry is assigned to the Vice/Intelligence/Narcotics Division and United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task force. Detective Zack Sherry has been a police officer with the City of Hartford for 14 years and, per policy, is currently on paid administrative leave.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Sunday that Detective Sherry’s personnel file will be available as soon as it is redacted appropriately, likely some time Monday.

“Detective Zack Sherry is a 14 year veteran of the Hartford Police Department, currently assigned to the Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force. His previous assignments include the Major Crimes Division as a burglary and homicide detective, Southwest Conditions, and the Patrol Division. He has no sustained citizen complaints and no disciplinary history.”

Officials said thee Hartford officers on scene had cameras that capture the incident. Officials said they expected the video to be released as early as Monday.

Hartford’s interim Chief of Police Jason Thody said the incident started as a chase that began near New Park Avenue. Thody said the vehicle did not stop when officers tried to make a traffic stop. The driver attempted to get away from officers, but was initially blocked by traffic. The suspect car then hit another car and kept running away, but was again blocked by traffic backed up because of road construction.

That’s when police say they approached on-foot. When officers arrived, the only passenger in the car exited the vehicle and was taken into custody by police without incident.

But, police say, the driver struggled with officers, and in that brief but violent struggle, one of the officers lost their gun to the suspect driver.

That’s when officers said the suspect was shot and killed.