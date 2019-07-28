× Woman killed in Preston crash

PRESTON — A woman was killed in a crash Saturday evening, said police.

State police said Sadie Ensling, 36, of Ledyard, died from injuries she suffered in a crash on Route 2A around 9pm.

Police said the car Ensling was driving failed to make a turn and hit the guardrail, flipped in the air and landed on its roof in Poqutinock Cove. Another driver had to swerve to avoid the first car. When the driver of that car came to a stop, they rand down to the water and pulled Ensling from the vehicle and provided CPR and first aid. Ensling was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.