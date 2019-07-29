What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

A man breaks into Scotties on RT 85 in Colchester

Posted 1:21 PM, July 29, 2019, by

Story by Jen Cuevas

COLCHESTER — Police are looking for a man who broke into Scotties on Rt 85 during early Sunday morning.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing a hoodie and covering his face with a bandanna.

Police say the suspect was driving a Jeep,  with a soft top, possibly light paint color and mid 2000’s model.

Police are asking if anyone has any information to help identify the suspect to contact police at 860-537-7270.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.