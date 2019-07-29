× A man breaks into Scotties on RT 85 in Colchester

Story by Jen Cuevas

COLCHESTER — Police are looking for a man who broke into Scotties on Rt 85 during early Sunday morning.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing a hoodie and covering his face with a bandanna.

Police say the suspect was driving a Jeep, with a soft top, possibly light paint color and mid 2000’s model.

Police are asking if anyone has any information to help identify the suspect to contact police at 860-537-7270.