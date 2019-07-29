What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Actor Armie Hammer catching heat after video of son sucking his toes goes viral

Posted 10:13 PM, July 29, 2019, by

SAVANNAH, GA - OCTOBER 29: Armie Hammer poses with the award for Outstanding Achievement In Cinema at the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

Story written by Julia Matter 

Actor Armie Hammer is catching heat on social media after posting a video of his two-year-old son sucking on his toes.

The video taken by Hammer’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers, posted it to Hammer’s Instagram story and faced much criticism from fans.

Some users thought it was funny, while other thought it was bad parenting.

Related Story
LAPD: Instagram influencer arrested for sexual assault

Even though Hammer took it off his story, screen recordings had already been taken and reposted.

Hammer posted the video with the caption, “This happened for a solid 7 minutes… #footfetishonfleek”

Chambers defended her husband saying he exaggerated with the time and that the toe sucking was part of inside family joke.

She assured fans that their “children’s safety and well-being is always [their] first priority.”

One comment stated that the worst part of the situation was the sharing of the video itself. Many people online say it’s a classic case of too much information.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.