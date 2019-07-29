× Actor Armie Hammer catching heat after video of son sucking his toes goes viral

Story written by Julia Matter

Actor Armie Hammer is catching heat on social media after posting a video of his two-year-old son sucking on his toes.

The video taken by Hammer’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers, posted it to Hammer’s Instagram story and faced much criticism from fans.

Some users thought it was funny, while other thought it was bad parenting.

Even though Hammer took it off his story, screen recordings had already been taken and reposted.

Hammer posted the video with the caption, “This happened for a solid 7 minutes… #footfetishonfleek”

Chambers defended her husband saying he exaggerated with the time and that the toe sucking was part of inside family joke.

She assured fans that their “children’s safety and well-being is always [their] first priority.”

One comment stated that the worst part of the situation was the sharing of the video itself. Many people online say it’s a classic case of too much information.