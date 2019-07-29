Body cam footage of Friday nights fatal officer-involved shooting has been released

VIEWER DESECRATION IS ADVISED

HARTFORD -- Connecticut State's Attorney Office have released body-cam footage of the fatal officer-involved shooting could be released Monday.

The shooting stemmed from a police pursuit that started near Park Terrace in Hartford around 9:15 p.m. Friday. Police had attempted to pull over a car during a criminal investigation, but the car fled. Police then followed the suspect to the I-84 westbound ramp on Capitol Avenue. Due to construction traffic at the time and stop sticks deployed by police, the car was stopped.

Hartford officers approached the vehicle, according to State Police, and the passenger got out of the car and surrendered.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Alphonso Zaporta, struggled with officers. At some point during the struggle, Zaporta gained control of one of the officer's firearm, according to State Police. A police detective on the scene then shot multiple times at Zaporta. The shots were fatal.

A loaded 9mm was found on the driver's side of the car, and police said the gun was reported stolen out of Springfield, Massachusetts.

State Police identified the police detective who fired the shots as Detective Zack Sherry. Detective Sherry is assigned to the Vice/Intelligence/Narcotics Division and the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Taskforce. Detective Sherry has been a Hartford police officer for 14 years and has been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with policy.

According to State Police, three Hartford officers on the scene had body cameras that captured the incident.

The video is expected to be released as early as Monday.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin issued a statement Sunday regarding the officer-involved shooting:

"Since Friday night’s officer-involved shooting, Interim Police Chief Thody and I have been urging the State to release body camera footage even as their independent investigation continues. Yesterday we met with the State’s Attorney and reiterated how critical it is for our community to see as much of the body camera footage as possible. Today, the State announced that they plan to release the footage as early as tomorrow (Monday), and the family of the deceased will have the chance to view it before it is released publicly. I think that’s appropriate, and I appreciate that they are moving expeditiously to release the video."

Audio from the incident have already been released.

