What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Car plunges into swimming pool in Springfield

Posted 1:11 PM, July 29, 2019, by

Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD — A driver was thankfully uninjured after her car plunged into a swimming pool Sunday.

According to fire officials, they were called to 39 Weymouth Street to find a 2003 Mercury Sable in the pool.

The 91-year-old woman who lived across the street had lost control of her car backing out of her driveway. She backed across the street, between two homes, through the bushes and a wooden fence, and into the pool.

While she was not injured, she was evaluated as a precaution.

She was pulled from the pool without incident before the fire department arrived.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 42.075386 by -72.540378.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.