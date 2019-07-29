× Car plunges into swimming pool in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A driver was thankfully uninjured after her car plunged into a swimming pool Sunday.

According to fire officials, they were called to 39 Weymouth Street to find a 2003 Mercury Sable in the pool.

The 91-year-old woman who lived across the street had lost control of her car backing out of her driveway. She backed across the street, between two homes, through the bushes and a wooden fence, and into the pool.

While she was not injured, she was evaluated as a precaution.

She was pulled from the pool without incident before the fire department arrived.