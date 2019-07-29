× Ex-boyfriend allegedly threatens to kill ex-girlfriend in a violent Portland home invasion

Story by Jen Cuevas

PORTLAND – Police said an ex-boyfriend allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend in a violent Portland home invasion over the weekend.

Police said on early Sunday morning, Andrew Johnson, 27, of Milford, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and attacked her with a firearm.

Johnson was able to enter the apartment by forcing his way through a window.

Police say he threatened the female victim by pointing a loaded firearm at her and said he would kill her. They said he also choked her with his hands until she passed out and physically assaulted her.

The victim escaped the attack and ran to the police department where she was helped by police officers.

Johnson was carrying two loaded firearms and several loaded magazines when he was arrested.

Johnson was charged with home invasion, 1st degree strangulation, 1st degree unlawful restraint and 2nd degree assault with a firearm along with other charges.

Johnson is set to appear at Middletown Superior Court on Monday and is being held on a $500,000 bond.