Heat Advisory issued for parts of Connecticut, chance for afternoon shower/storm

We're keeping the heat and humidity around today, and that's prompting a Heat Advisory for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties. As temperatures across the state head for the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, the humidity will make it feel like 95-99 degrees across northern CT.

The heat continues today, as temperatures rise to around 90 and heat index values go 95+ for several inland towns. Because of that, a Heat Advisory is in effect for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties. Stay cool! pic.twitter.com/2zC91qJ4eS — Dan Amarante (@DanAmarante) July 29, 2019

There is a chance later this afternoon for an isolated shower or storm, but most of us will stay dry with sunshine out there. Even if you are one of the few that see rainfall today, the vast majority of the day will be dry.

Looking ahead, the next chance for more widespread showers and storms will not be until Wednesday into early Thursday as a cold front will move into the area. Skies will clear out and turn less humid Thursday afternoon. Plenty of sunshine and lower humidity will be with us on Friday and next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid slight chance for an isolated storm late. High: Low 90s. Upper 80s shore.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows: 70-75.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid; High: Low-mid 90s. Upper 80s shore.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, scattered showers, and storms. High: mid-upper 80s.

THURSDAY: AM showers, then a partial clearing in the afternoon. High: 80-85.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, less humid. High: 80-85.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Highs: 80s.

