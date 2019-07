HARTFORD — It’s great when it’s “National [Insert Food Here] Day” because companies offer us amazing deals to help celebrate.

Today, July 29th, is National Chicken Wing Day! Here are some of the deals you can use:

July 29th is National Chicken Wing Day soooooooooo we’re giving you more wings! And for every offer redemption, we’ll give $1 to Wingstop charities up to $100,000! #NationalChickenWingDay #25DaysOfFlavor pic.twitter.com/buGZzXWyOr — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) July 25, 2019

It's our favorite holiday. And we know it's your favorite holiday too. #NationalChickenWingDay is around the corner. Celebrate on July 29 with All You Can Eat Wings. 🍗 (participating locations only) Visit https://t.co/8KFZCmU6yQ for more deets! pic.twitter.com/Ym7laI00Xg — Hooters (@Hooters) July 19, 2019

“Get free snack-size wings this National Chicken Wing Day with the purchase of any wing order. That was a lot of “wings” in one sentence. That’s what you can expect on National Chicken Wing Day July 29. Wings, wings, wings, wings, wings.” Buffalo Wild Wings