Kids Camp puts them on the beat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMSBURY – The kids are back on the beat.

For the 19th year in Simsbury, the police department is holding its Junior Police Academy where campers age 10 to 14 years old take part in an array of police and first responder experiences.

Officer Todd Kushman, who is also a school resource officer in Simsbury, has run the program for the past six summers.

“We want to give these kids a little insight into what we actually do and who we are,” Kushman said. The biggest thing is we are human too. All that normal stuff we also do – we just have a different job.”

This year, 24 kids from across around the Central Connecticut area have signed up for the week long – and entirely free – camp program.

13- yearold John Dowd, is returning for another summer at the camp said, “you kind of get a behind the scenes look and I really find that cool.”

Campers get a chance to see the workings of the station house, to exploring the world of a paramedic, and on day one of the camp, they were treated to a visit from one of the state police helicopters, which landed just blocks from the Simsbury Police Department.

Officer Laurel Harrington, also an instructor for the camp said, “they (the campers) really see the inner workings of the day to day things, they really get a good understanding.”