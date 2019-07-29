× New York man killed after motorcycle crash in Sharon

SHARON — State Police say 51-year-old Jon Morey from Amenia, New York was killed after crashing his motorcycle Saturday evening.

According to police, Morey was traveling northbound on Route 41, just before Mitchelltown Road. While going around a curve, police say the motorcycle went off the road, striking the wire rope-guide ail. Morey and his passenger, 40-year-old Tanja Kraft, were thrown from the bike.

They were both taken to Sharon Hospital. Kraft was treated for her minor injuries. Morey later died from his injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information to the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Martin from Troop B at 860-626-1820.