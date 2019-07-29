× NWS: Third tornado occurred on Cape Cod last week

HARTFORD — According to The National Weather Service, a third tornado occurred on Cape Cod last week.

The National Weather Service released the following report Monday:

Based on additional information provided by TV meteorologists, residents, and Skywarn Amateur Radio, the National Weather Service has determined that there was an additional tornado in west Yarmouth on July 23. This brief and narrow tornado was on the ground at the same time as another tornado. Previously documented Was moving toward south Yarmouth. The tornado touched down on Yacht Avenue and Schooner Street in West Yarmouth and traveled east approximately one-quarter mile before lifting on egg harbor road many thanks again, especially to just after pine cone drive. The path width was approximately 50 yards.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday two tornadoes hit Cape Cod with maximum wind speeds of 110 mph.

NWS said one tornado touched down in Barnstable/Yarmouth and the other in Harwich. In addition there was extensive straight line wind damage.

