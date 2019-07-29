× Police: 18-year-old arrested for Danbury burglary spree

Story by Jen Cuevas

DANBURY— Police arrested a man who they say was involved in burglaries and car thefts this month.

Leon “Bishop” Brown,18, was arrested on Friday in connection with multiple burglaries and vehicles thefts during the month of July.

Detectives and officers had been investigating the burglaries that took place at the Pre-Owned Audi and Volkswagen Dealership in Danbury on July 7, July 24 and July 26.

According to police, the dealership surveillance tapes show Brown in each incident.

The vehicles that were stolen on July 7 and July 24 were recovered in the Bronx by New York Police Department officers. After their recovery, police were able to connect Brown to a local address in Danbury.

Police located Brown at the Danbury address and arrested him and seized evidence.

Brown is being held on two separate bonds since he is being charged separately for the stolen vehicle incident of July 24 and of July 26.

The bond for the incident of July 26 is $25,000 and the bond for the July 24 incident is $50,000.

Brown is facing several charges such as 3rd degree burglary, 3rd degree criminal mischief,1st and 4th degree larceny amongst others.