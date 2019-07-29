What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Police investigate Bridgeport’s 12th homicide of 2019

BRIDGEPORT — Police continue to investigate a fatal weekend shooting in Connecticut.

Bridgeport police say 32-year-old Dathan Gray was shot multiple times just after 1 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say they have some good leads but have not disclosed a motive or announced any arrests.

Gray’s death was Bridgeport’s 12th homicide of the year and third this month. There were 11 homicides in the city in all of 2018.

Capt. Brian Fitzgerald said while police were at the scene at the time of the shooting, a crowd formed and had to be dispersed by patrol officers.

